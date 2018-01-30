Two people rescued from fire in downtown De Soto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DE SOTO, Mo. - It's been a long night for firefighters in DeSoto, Missouri who were battling a massive fire on Main Street. Two people were rescued.

About 50 firefighters were called to the four-alarm fire. A firefighter first noticed the flames and called in the alarm. The buildings on fire include an outreach church and several businesses.

Firefighters say there was a partial collapse of the buildings, which are at least 90-years-old.

Firefighters also had problems with icy conditions.

DeSoto public works crews were called into spread ice melt to help with footing. The state Fire Marshal's office is in DeSoto this morning investigating the cause of the fire.