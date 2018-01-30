× University of Missouri accused of using flawed data for cuts

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ A faculty group says the task force that recommended closing nearly 30 graduate programs and consolidating others at the University of Missouri’s flagship campus used information from a flawed source criticized as unreliable and inadequate.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that members of the university’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors released their statement Sunday. The statement focuses on the data from Academic Analytics, a North Carolina-based company that compiles data on faculty productivity.

The Task Force on Academic Program Analysis, Enhancement, and Opportunities cite low enrollment and low research output as reasons for some of the recommended program cuts.

The faculty statement says the task force’s report missed differences between academic disciplines while pursuing a “one size fits all measurement” to determine the future of some programs.

