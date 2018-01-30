× Website to help public suggest Chicago police reforms

CHICAGO (AP) _ Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is launching a website to allow the public to weigh in on reforms they’d like to see the Chicago Police Department make.

Madigan says in a news release Monday that the website will let residents share their experiences with the police department and suggest ways to improve public safety.

Last summer, Madigan filed a lawsuit seeking court-ordered oversight of the beleaguered police force. Such a consent decree would provide strict judicial oversight that includes a court-appointed monitor who would report to a judge about whether the city was meeting reform benchmarks.

Madigan’s office says the public input will help inform the terms of the consent decree.