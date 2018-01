× Westbound I-270 closed at New Halls Ferry; pedestrian hit by vehice

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Westbound Interstate 270 was closed late Tuesday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the roadway.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, three eastbound lanes of I-270 were closed as well.

Drivers were told to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

ALL WB lanes of 270 closed at New Halls Ferry and 3 EB lanes of 270 at Halls Ferry closed due to a traffic incident. Drivers should avoid the area, find alternate routes. #stltraffic — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) January 30, 2018