Best way to view the Super Bowl in your home

The Big Game is Sunday and thanks to today's technology, you can feel like you're in the stadium from the comfort of your home. Former NFL player Ben Leber and Nate Bauer, chief inspector for Best Buy's Geek Squad, join Fox 2 News at 11 live via satellite to talk about finding the best television deals ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, as well as understanding the differences between 4K and HDR viewing.
