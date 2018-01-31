× Cardinals Announce 2018 Hall of Fame Ballot

The ballot for the 2018 Cardinals Hall of Fame has been released by the team. Ray Lankford, Vince Coleman, John Tudor and Lee Smith appear on the team’s Hall of Fame ballot for the first time. They join holdovers Keith Hernandez, Jason Isringhausen and Scott Rolen.

The nominees were chosen by a committee of media members and former Cardinals managers. The voting now goes to Cardinals fans, who will decide which two of these seven players will be enshrined into the Cardinals Hall of Fame on August 18, 2018.

Voting begins March 1st and will continue for six weeks. The top two vote-getters will be announced prior to the Cubs at Cardinals game on May 4th. The Cardinals will also reveal which veteran player the committee has chosen for induction. A veteran candidate must be retired for at least 40 years to be considered for induction.