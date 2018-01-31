Clydesdales trot through St. Louis in uplifting Budweiser post Super Bowl ad

ST. LOUIS, MO — “Beer Country” is a digital-only commercial Anheuser Busch is releasing before the Super Bowl. It starts with images of the brewery in St. Louis and a Clydesdale majestically trotting by the Arch.

The voiceover in the commercial says, “Let me tell you a story about a beer rooted in the heart of America. It founded a community where a handshake is a sure contract. Brewed for those who found opportunity, challenge and hope in tomorrow. Raised by generations willing to sip, share, risk and remember. This is a story bigger than beer. This is the story of beer country,”

The YouTube description states, “It’s a story about the people, the places, and the values that make it possible for the ordinary to become the extraordinary. This is Beer Country.”

The “Beer Country” commercial will start running on TV days after the Super Bowl. Budweiser released their Super Bowl ad online last week. It features their efforts to deliver drinking water to those impacted by disasters in 2018. It did not include their trademark Clydesdale horses.

Some were upset that the Clydesdale horses would not make their annual appearance during the big game. AdWeek reports that the horses will be in a five second ad that will promote Budweiser’s “Clydesdale Cam.” Live video of their stable will stream to the brand’s Facebook page. You’ll be able to see that video here.