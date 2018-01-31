× Collin Sutton is Max Preps Athlete of the Month

Congrats to Winfield High Sschool’s Collin Sutton. He was presented with the Max Preps Athlete of the month award on Wednesday, January 31st.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sutton, a three sport star (football, basketball and baseball) was presented with the award by Baltimore Ravens wide receiver and St. Louis native Jeremy Maclin. Sutton, who is the quarterback for Winfield, has thrown for over five thousand yards and 59 touchdown passes over the past two seasons.

Sutton is also a star in the classroom with a 4.5 grade point average!