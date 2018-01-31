Conservation Connection – Maple Sugar Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Naturalist Trincy Beasley visits Fox 2 News at 11 to talk about making maple sugar and syrup at the Maple Sugar Festival this weekend.

Q. Why is February maple sugar season?

sugar stored in tree roots during winter

above freezing days and below freezing nights cause sap to flow in trees

sap from sugar maple trees has the highest amount of sugar - 3 percent

Q. How do you go about getting the sap? (show/demonstrate related tapping props)

process discovered by native Americans and refined by European settlers

pick tree at least 10 inches in diameter

drill small hole and insert tap

hang bucket to collect sap

filter sap to remove niter

boil down sap to evaporate excess water - requires 40 hours of boiling to produce 1 gallon of syrup

Q. You mention other things that can be made - what are they? (show/demonstrate sugar brick)

boiling in higher temps produces granulated sugar or hard sugar

this was the most common product made by settlers - used for long-term storage and trading

Q. So what's really in most of the common store name brands of syrup?

maple flavored high fructose corn syrup

Q. What else should people know about the Rockwoods Maple Sugar Festival?