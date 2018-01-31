Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THURSDAY…February 1, 2018

Welcome to February…Ground hog day on Friday…today…out with the southerly flow and back to the northwest wind thanks to two cold fronts…a colder day…a mix of clouds and sun…maybe a few spotty sprinkles and flurries…no big deal…39 for the high…in the morning…dropping thru the 30’s in the afternoon down to 15 for the low…Friday is quiet…but a cold day…a struggle to reach 32 for the high…the northwest flow in play for the weekend with a few small impulses…not impressed at this point…lots of clouds and cold…especially Saturday night and Sunday…with pockets or waves of spotty light rain and snow.