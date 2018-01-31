Disney on Ice returns to Scottrade Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Disney on Ice presents 'Reach for the Stars,' opening Thursday at Scottrade Center. The show highlights the stories of beloved Disney heroines Ariel, Rapunzel, and Belle, with special appearances by Elsa and Anna.

The show runs from February 1 to February 4. Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com.

Skaters Matvey Matveev and Sofie Roberg visit Fox 2 News at 11 to discuss the show. Not only are they partners on the ice portraying Rapunzel and Flynn, they're married in real life.