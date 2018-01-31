× Federal prisoner escapes from Kansas City hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ U.S. Marshals are searching for a federal prisoner who escaped from a Kansas City hospital.

The Marshals service says Larence Garth, of Kansas City, escaped Tuesday from Truman Medical Center, where he was receiving medical treatment. Authorities say he ran east from the hospital and tried to solicit at a ride from at least one person, who refused.

He was being held on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Garth is in his 30s. He is described as a black male, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, black and white sneakers, and a blue paper shirt. When he escaped, he was handcuffed to a chain around his waist.