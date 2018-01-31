× Galloway to perform audit of city of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway has agreed to perform a comprehensive audit of the city of St. Louis, but it won’t come cheap.

Galloway announced plans for the audit Wednesday and says it is expected to cost the city between $1.25 million and $1.75 million. The audit had been requested both by a coalition of residents and members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

The audit will begin immediately but Galloway did not estimate how long it will take. She says she plans to host a series of meetings to get input from St. Louis residents.

The last state audit of the full city government was completed in 2010.