Greitens’ attorneys say banning use of Confide app violates free speech

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Gov. Eric Greitens’ attorneys say ordering the governor and his staff to stop using an app that erases text messages would violate free speech rights.

The Kansas City Star has reported that Greitens and some of his staff use a Confide app that deletes text messages and prevents them from being saved.

Two St. Louis County attorneys sued, contending use of the app violates Missouri’s open records law by making it impossible to know if the governor and his staff use their personal phones for state business. They are seeking a temporary injunction to stop the governor and his staff from using the app.

Greitens’ attorneys argue in a brief that an injunction would violate free speech rights by preventing Greitens and his staff from using Confide to send personal messages.

