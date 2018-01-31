× Hawley brings in $1 millionfor Senate bid, lags behind McCaskill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Josh Hawley is lagging behind in fundraising compared to Democratic incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill.

Hawley’s campaign on Wednesday said he raised close to $1 million between October and the end of December. Attorney General Hawley now has about $1.2 million in cash to spend on a bid to unseat McCaskill.

McCaskill’s campaign says she raised close to $2.9 million in the same time period. She now has more than $9 million in cash on hand to spend on a run for a third term.

That leaves Hawley more than $7 million behind McCaskill in fundraising for what’s likely to be one of the most hotly contested races in the nation.