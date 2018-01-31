× Hollywood Casino seeking candidates for 150 jobs

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo – Hollywood Casino is searching for people to fill 150 full and part-time positions in the next few months. They have 100 positions open for people to work in food and beverage, culinary, front and back of house housekeeping, security officers and some finance and administrative positions. This April they will begin to look for 50 seasonal workers.

Interested applicants can visit www.hollywoodcasinostl.com or visit the Casino’s HR department in person at 777 Casino Center Drive in Maryland Heights.