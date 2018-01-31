× Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner to deliver State of the State

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is set to give his fourth State of the State address.

The Republican incumbent gives the speech at the state Capitol on Wednesday afternoon as he faces a Republican opponent in March’s primary election. And he addresses a state Legislature controlled by Democrats who bested him in a showdown last summer that ended a two-year budget impasse.

Rauner focused on job creation and fixing pensions and property taxes in a piece he wrote published Wednesday in The (Springfield) State Journal-Register ahead of the annual address. In it, he says “we need to overcome the politics and unite behind a jobs agenda” in the upcoming legislative session.