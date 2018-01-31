Judge orders mental exam for man charged with shooting Mike Flamion

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A judge in St. Louis County has ordered a mental exam for the man charged with shooting and paralyzing Ballwin Officer Michael Flamion in 2016. According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Circuit Judge Ellen Ribaudo’s order requires “detailed findings by the Department of Mental Health.”

The findings include opinions on whether 33-year-old Antonio R. Taylor suffers from a mental disease or defect, whether he can understand court proceedings, and whether he should be held in a hospital or jail if deemed mentally fit to proceed to trial.

His trial date is set for April 23, 2018.

Flamion was shot in the neck during a traffic stop near the 300 block of New Ballwin Road.

Taylor is charged with assault on a police officer, armed criminal action and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is jailed at the Justice Center in Clayton. His exam is scheduled for April 25 at the Metropolitan St. Louis Psychiatric Center.

