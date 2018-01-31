Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Lack of sleep among children and teens is a growing problem. Nearly half of all middle school students and almost 75% of all high school students aren't getting enough sleep each night. The CDC reports that there is a long list of associated health risks.

The medical director of the Clayton Sleep Institute Dr. Joseph Ojile and his staff stress that you cannot make up lost sleep on the weekends. They say a brain that is hungry for sleep will get it, even when you don`t expect it or know it. For example, drowsiness and falling asleep at the wheel causes more than 100,000 car crashes every year.

