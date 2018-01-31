Local man wins trip to Daytona 500 after finding special beer can

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It's a little bit like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, only instead of chocolate and a candy company, it's centered on a can of beer and the Daytona 500.

Darren Gallagher is doing a victory dance after finding a special checkered flag can of Busch Beer, which won him a trip to the big NASCAR race.

The retired bricklayer said he found the special can in a 30-pack at his south city QuikTrip. Gallagher is one of 250 people nationwide who will attend the event, which celebrates its 60th anniversary.

Gallagher, a longtime hockey fan, said he's now a dedicated convert to auto racing after his big beer find.