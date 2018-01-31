× Man acquitted of dragging officer during traffic stop

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) _ A St. Louis County man has been acquitted of dragging an officer during a traffic stop.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that jurors found 34-year-old Maurice Worthy not guilty Friday of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and armed criminal action.

Police say the officer was dragged about 300 foot after stopping Worthy in January 2015 in the Spanish Lake area. Police say that before breaking free, the officer fired at least three shots but missed. The officer suffered minor leg, elbow, and hip injuries.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch