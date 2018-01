× Margie’s Money Saver: Dress sale at Macy’s online

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A big dress sale going on at Macy’s online. Right now you can get regular, petite and plus size dresses for under $30.

Choose from hundreds of dresses in a variety of styles and colors. From cold shoulder dresses to bodycon to flare, it’s all marked down.

Shipping is free on orders of $99or if you add any beauty item to your cart.

For additional information visit: macys.com