Martin Wins 200th Career Game as Mizzou is Victorious in Alabama

The Missouri Tigers ended their three game losing streak in a big way winning for the first time in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 69-60 on Wednesday night.

The win was the 200th in Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin’s college coaching career. Kassius Robertson led the scoring with 22 points. Freshman forwards Jontay Porter (13 points) and Jeremiah Tilmon (12 points on 6 of 6 shooting) also scored in double figures to lead the Tigers.

The victory raises Missouri’s season record to 14-8 and improves the SEC record to 4-5.