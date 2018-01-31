Missing Alton woman found dead near Horseshoe Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, Ill. (AP) _ Authorities in southern Illinois have found the body of a woman who was reported missing early in January.

Adria Jean Hatten of Alton was last seen leaving a friend's house in Wood River on the morning of Jan. 20. She was reported missing the next day. Her car was found Jan. 23 abandoned and stuck in a muddy field in Madison.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department announced the 39-year-old Hatten's body was found early Tuesday near Horseshoe Lake in Madison County.

Major Jeff Connor says investigators are trying to determine what led her to be in the area and what caused her death.

Authorities say Hatten's body was spotted from the air by the crew of an Illinois State Police air patrol unit.

Connor says an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.