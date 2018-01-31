× NFL Thursday Night Football Coming to Fox

Fox is expanding their NFL coverage starting in the fall of 2018. The network and the National Football League announced on Wednesday, January 31, that Thursday night football would be moving from NBC and CBS to Fox. The new deal begins with the 2018 regular season and run for five years. The cost? Three billion dollars over the length of the deal! Fox will broadcast 11 games on Thursday’s each season from Week 4 to Week 15, not including Thanksgiving night .

Fox has been broadcasting NFC games on Sundays since 1994. It currently pays $1.1 billion a year to broadcast those games through the 2022 season.