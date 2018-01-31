× Police: No foul play in death of Joplin woman in house fire

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (AP) _ Joplin police have ruled out foul play in the death of a woman whose body was pulled from a burning home.

Police Capt. Trevor Duncan said an autopsy found no signs of foul play on the body of 53-year-old Tamra Greenwell. Duncan declined to discuss the cause of death pending further investigation.

The Joplin Globe reports Jasper County Coroner Rob Chappel said he was awaiting more information from a pathologist before ruling on the cause of death.

Firefighters found Greenwell’s body in the home early Monday. Her husband was able to escape the fire.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe