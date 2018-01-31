× Police search for burglary suspect in Ballwin

BALLWIN, Mo. – A burglary suspect is on the loose in Ballwin. Authorities say the incident took place around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Trago Creek.

The suspect is described as a white male approximately 5’09”, with a medium build. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a tan coverall jacket, and white pants.

As a precautionary measure, schools along New Ballwin Road were advised of the incident. They were temporarily placed on lockdown.

There is no further information at this time.

