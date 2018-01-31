Police summoned to quadruple shooting in north St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a quadruple shooting in north St. Louis. Police say just before 7 p.m., four people were shot. The victims were a female and 3 males all suffering gunshot wounds.

The woman was wounded in the abdomen, while the 3 males all suffered wounds to their lower extremities.

All were shot near the intersection of Goodfellow and Dr. Martin Luther King.

As police were looking for evidence, they discovered a bullet-riddled vehicle at the crime scene. A search of the area also yielded a weapon, but it's unknown if it is connected to the shooting.

All of the victims were conscious and breathing when transported to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.