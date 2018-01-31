Puppy Bowl stars dogs rescued from disaster ravaged regions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This Sunday, while you're waiting to watch the Super Bowl, you can tune in to Animal Planet and watch a cute contest of four-legged furry friends. The Puppy Bowl is back with another group of irresistible pups!

"Rufferee" Dan Schachner joins Fox 2 News at 11 live via satellite to discuss the stars of Sunday afternoon's show.

This year, Animal Planet is featuring pups rescued from areas that were devastated by natural disasters in 2017, including Houston, Puerto Rico, Florida, and Mexico. The network worked with 48 different animal shelters and rescue organizations from across 26 US states and territories to fill the rosters of #TeamRuff and #TeamFluff with 89 adoptable players for this puppy pile up - the most puppies and shelters in Puppy Bowl history.