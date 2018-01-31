Serial bank robber facing charges from Illinois and Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – An accused serial bank robber in Illinois is now a suspect for potentially worse crimes in Missouri, authorities said.

Dandre Brown, 29, was charged with seven felonies in Madison County. He was captured in Atlanta, Georgia last week.

Investigators said they're putting together a profile of a suspect they believe has gone from a small-time burglar to a serial criminal in less than two years. Brown’s list of alleged recent offenses begins with possession of a stolen car in November, which authorities said he used in multiple bank robberies.

He’s accused of five bank robberies in five cities, from Alton to Edwardsville, over a six-week period from November 29, 2017 to January 10, 2018.

Investigators have surveillance photos of a suspect matching Brown’s description in all five robberies. He faces a total maximum sentence of 150 years in prison if convicted, said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons.

The state's attorney credited a multi-jurisdictional task force and cooperation from all of the police departments involved.

“That’s how cops do things in Madison County. They always get their man,” he said.

The Missouri crimes were not necessarily bank robberies, but Gibbons wouldn’t be more specific. They were not part of his case.

Brown’s bond has been set at $1 million. He’s being held in Atlanta, awaiting extradition to Edwardsville.