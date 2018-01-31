Soldier surprises son with emotional reunion at a St. Charles school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO - A soldier returned home to surprise his son for his birthday. The emotional reunion at Orchard Farm Elementary School in Saint Charles was captured on camera.

Cristal Waller tells FOX 2 that Sgt. David Meyer has been deployed for the past year. He returned home just in time for his birthday.

Meyer showed up at his child's classroom Wednesday. They embraced as students and teachers watched. Then the class erupted into song. They sang 'Happy Birthday' as the child became overcome with emotion.