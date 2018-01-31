Song of the Day – 2018 Country Mega Ticket

The 2018 Country Megaticket presented by Missouri Lottery includes 5 huge shows with 9 supporting acts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre! We are giving away a pair of tickets EVERY DAY this week!

The full line up has been announced for Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre including:

Jason Aldean w/ Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina – Thursday, May 17

Dierks Bentley w/ Brothers Osborne and LANCO – Saturday, June 2

Keith Urban w/ Kelsea Ballerini – Friday, June 15

Rascal Flatts w/ Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce – Saturday, August 4

Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker w/ Russel Dickerson – Thursday, September 13

Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 3rd at 10am at www.LiveNation.com

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Wednesday, January 31st. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.