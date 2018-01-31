× St. Louis Community College union casts ‘no confidence’ vote

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A St. Louis Community College union is signaling its frustration with the college’s top leader over budget cuts with a vote of “no confidence.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the National Education Association conducted an email survey last week of the full-time faculty it represents. Of the 237 who responded, 65 percent voted no confidence in Chancellor Jeff Pittman.

The vote doesn’t mean his job is in danger. It’s meant to show frustration after months of tension. Declining tuition revenue and decreased state support for higher education have led to layoffs and voluntary buyouts.

In a statement Tuesday, the union said administrators “overwhelmingly” targeted faculty instead of considering other options. But the college responded in a statement that operating and administrative costs also have been reduced.

