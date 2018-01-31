St. Louis woman accused of stealing $20k diamond ring from employer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A 35-year-old woman is accused of stealing a diamond ring and a pearl necklace from a woman who hired her to do work on her house.

Amy Headrick is charged with felony theft and stealing.

Court documents show the victim reported that she contracted Headrick to do work on her Lafayette Square home from March to November of 2016.

The victim reported to St. Louis police that she was missing several pieces of jewelry from her home, one of the pieces was a diamond ring valued at more than $20,000.00 and a pearl necklace worth more than $150.

According to St. Louis City charging documents, Headrick pawned the pearl necklace on October 24, 2017.

Amy Headrick's husband, Philip John Headrick, agreed to an interview with Fox 2/KPLR 11 in which he claimed his wife is innocent. He said he and Amy met the woman they worked for at church.

"I know that they don’t have anything to charge her with because she’s innocent," said Philip John Headrick. "My wife did pawn a pearl necklace that belonged to her that she’s had since I’ve known her. It’s absolutely absurd."