Standoff with suicidal man ends peacefully in St. Ann

ST. ANN, Mo. - A nearly six-hour standoff is over this morning in St. Ann. A man with a gun threatened to harm himself inside of a car outside the 24-hour Shop 'n Save store on St. Charles rock road.

Officers managed to get him out of the car just after 2 a.m. and sent him to the hospital for evaluation.

Authorities say the man is the nephew of Cookie Thornton, the man who burst into Kirkwood City Hall in 2008, killing five people and wounding two others. Police returned fire, killing him.

The tenth anniversary of that deadly shooting is February 7.