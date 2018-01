Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Indulge in the ultimate chocolate, cheese, and wine experience to celebrate the best our region has to offer.

Sip, sample and make a purchase just in time for Valentine's Day and support a great cause. A portion of the proceeds from "The Art of Chocolate, Cheese, and Wine" will benefit friends of kids with cancer.

The event is Saturday February 3rd from 1pm-4pm. n downtown St. Louis at the MX. Call: 314-287-6300

More information: robustwinebar.com.