× 2 students shot at Los Angeles middle school

Two students were shot inside a classroom Thursday morning at Sal Castro Middle School in Los Angeles, and a female student is in custody as a suspect, an official with the city schools police department said.

One gunshot victim, a 15-year-old boy, is in critical condition, and a girl, also 15, is in fair condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

A 30-year-old woman also has minor injuries, the fire department said, without elaborating.

“The situation is under control,” school police Sgt. Edward Bernal told CNN affiliate KTLA.

The shooting was reported to Los Angeles police at 8:55 a.m. (11:55 a.m. ET).

Aerial video from CNN affiliates showed police appearing to search students outside the building.

Sal Castro Middle School is near the city’s Westlake district, roughly a couple of miles northwest of downtown, and it shares a campus with Belmont High School.