4 men dropped from Kane County's Latin Kings lawsuit

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) _ Four alleged members of the Latin Kings street gang have been dismissed from a lawsuit that claimed their activities harmed the city of Elgin, Illinois.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Judge David Akemann on Wednesday dismissed a 2010 lawsuit filed by Kane County against brothers Elias and Saul Juarez and brothers Ruben and Oscar Sanchez and 77 others under the Illinois Street Gang Prevention Act.

Ruben and Oscar Sanchez say they ditched the gang in 2009. Elias Juarez and Oscar Sanchez say they suffered beatings to get out the Latin Kings.

An Elgin police officer testified the men were placed in the city’s gang database in July 2010 because they attended the funeral of a slain Latin Kings member. The judge said that wasn’t enough to label the men gang members.

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times