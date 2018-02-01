× 41st Annual St. Louis RV Vacation & Travel Show at America’s Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The 41st Annual St. Louis RV Vacation & Travel Show kicks off Thursday (Feb. 1) in downtown St. Louis. Event organizers call it the “go-to” place to shop for a new 2018 recreational vehicle (RV), trade up to your dream RV, or just learn about the joys of traveling RV-style.

Attendees will be able see more than 300 RVs highlighting the latest in state-of-the-art RV technology, streamline designs, RV parts, accessories, and services, as well as travel destinations, including campgrounds and resorts. Model RV’s will include everything from budget-friendly pop-up campers to $600,000+ luxury motorhomes.

Representatives from the Midwest Gateway RV Dealers Association say RVing is the ideal way to travel and enjoy the journey in a convenient, affordable and fun way.

St. Louis RV Vacation & Travel Show

America’s Center

February 1-4

Thursday-Saturday 10am-9pm

Sunday 10am-5pm

Visit www.stlrv.com for $2 off admission