× Authorities: Man shot trying to flee crash in police vehicle

HARVEY, Ill. (AP) _ Authorities say a police officer shot and wounded a man who tried to flee a traffic crash in suburban Chicago by stealing a police vehicle.

Police in Harvey say two officers heard a crash take place on Wednesday and spotted two vehicles that had been involved in a head-on collision. Police say three people from one of the vehicles tried to flee and one eventually got into a police vehicle.

Harvey spokesman Sean Howard says an officer shot the man and the vehicle hit the officer before overturning. Howard says that the man who was shot had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The officer who was struck had an injured foot.

Howard says other officers captured the two other people who fled the crash.