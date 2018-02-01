× Backes & Bruins Beat Blues 3-1

Jake Allen returned to the Blues net, but the team gave him little support and the Bruins knocked off St. Louis, 3-1 on Thursday night in Boston. Allen, who hadn’t started a game since January 9th, stopped 43 of 45 shots, including all 22 shots by Boston in the second period. The game’s first goal by the Bruins David Krejci was a controversial one in the first period. Allen stopped the initial shot, but then got pushed out of the net by two Bruin players. Krejci then scored while Alex Pietrangelo and Joel Edmundson tried to keep the puck out. The Blues asked for a replay review, seeking goalie interference. Somehow the referees found no interference and the goal stood.

After a scoreless second period, thanks to Allen’s 22 saves, the Bruins Patrice Bergeron scored on the power play to double the Boston lead to 2-0 in the third period. Jaden Schwartz finally ended Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask’s shutout bid with a deflection goal, his 15th of the season to cut the deficit to 2-1 with 1:32 to go in the game. Former Blues captain David Backes, in his second year with the Bruins, dished out several big hits on his former teammates and scored the empty net goal in the game’s final second to pad the 3-1 win.