Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The burned body of a man was discovered in north St. Louis Thursday morning. Homicide, bomb and arson detectives are in the 5000 block of Geraldine.

A FOX 2 News crew is headed to the scene. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

#STL police say man whose burned body found today between Geraldine & Union by trash workers was likely killed elsewhere. Too early to tell cause of death & if any link to last week's burned body finding. @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/eVE04HqFYW — Brad Choat (@choatsnews) February 1, 2018