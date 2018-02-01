Contact 2 helps Illinois man get much needed funds to wife abroad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLEN CARBON, Ill. - It wasn't love at first sight for Thomas Taylor and his wife, Ashuni. More like love on the first level.

"We actually met through a video game about four years ago," Thomas said.

From playing Clash of Kings to a wedding ring, last year Thomas traveled from Glen Carbon, Illinois to Bangalore, India to get married.

"I can explain it 100 times to anybody and it's hard for them to understand," he said.

Thomas said what's even harder to understand is the issue he's having with Western Union.

"Why out of 150 transactions that's been good everyday-on time-all of a sudden it's not working and her bank's declining them?" he said.

Thomas wires money to Ashuni a few times a month as they work to get her to the United States.

"December 29, I sent it through. Didn't go through right away. I assumed with New Year's maybe there might be some issues. Wednesday comes around, she's yet to get her money," Thomas said.

It's created more stress in what's already trying times. Ashuni is pregnant with the couple's first child.

"I've got to constantly keep her stress levels down so she doesn't go into early labor with all the stress," Thomas said.

Despite his best effort, Thomas wasn't getting anywhere with Western Union. That's when he called Fox 2's Mike Colombo.

Colombo contacted Western Union and explained the situation. A few days later, the money was back in Thomas' account and he was able to resend it, this time problem free. Contact 2 is still working to figure out what caused the initial problem to prevent it from happening again. In the meantime, the Taylors are preparing for Ashuni to move to America.

"Been waiting quite a while for her to hopefully get her here real soon," Thomas said.

And that will be a game changer.