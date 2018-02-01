CVS Pharmacy offering free heart health screenings in February

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Nurse practitioner Amanda Girard shares five new guidelines that we need to know about blood pressure. All MinuteClinic locations nationwide will be offering free "Know Your Number Screenings" due to changes in the blood pressure guidelines.

This event will happen every Wednesday in February for Heart Month, including Valentine`s Day.

For more information about these upcoming events, visit minuteclinic.com.

Free "Know Your Numbers Screenings for Heart Month"

All MinuteClinic locations inside CVS Pharmacy

Wednesday's in February: 7, 14, 21, 28

8:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

