Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY…February 2, 2018

Welcome to Ground hog day…quiet and just plain cold on this Friday…a struggle to reach 32 for the high…mainly in the 20’s…the northwest flow in play for the weekend with a few small impulses…not impressed…lots of clouds and cold…especially Saturday night and Sunday…with pockets or waves of spotty light rain and snow…moisture in limited…increasing chatter about Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday with signs of a southern storm trying to pull together…a long way off for details…but questions about moisture supply and temperature…but has my interest…lets not go crazy at this point…remember never trust the models this far out and certainly never trust the system until it gets over the Rockies…miles to go before we sleep!