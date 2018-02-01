Health Watch: Diagnosing and Treating Endometriosis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Endometriosis is a condition where endometrial tissue is found outside the uterus, most often in the pelvic region and even over the bowel and bladder. In addition to discomfort, endometriosis can lead to chronic pelvic pain and infertility.

SLUCare Dr. Patrick Yeung, Jr., OB/GYN and director of the SLUCare Center for Endometriosis says, "It's a condition where cells which line the uterus are shed during the period are found outside the uterus and planted on the periteum, which I call the wallpaper of the pelvis."

Doctors often perform diagnostic surgery followed by a separate procedure that burns the growths away. But, Dr. Yeung takes the "see and treat" approach.

"I use as my tool of choice a non-contact-CO2 laser. So I don't have to touch the tissue to cut the tissue. It's very precise and allows me to scalp it off even over vital organs, if that's where it's found." Dr. Yeung warns that endometriosis can return. But SLUCare researchers found women who chose the "see and treat" method experienced no recurrence after 2 years.

The SLUCare Center for Endometriosis offers a team approach to your care. General surgeons and specialists in pain management, physical therapy and fertility design your individualized treatment plan.

