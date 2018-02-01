Heart attack symptoms, signs and emergency treatment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Most Americans confuse heart attack and stroke symptoms, typical symptoms of a heart attack include; sudden chest pain, pressure or shortness of breath.

Dr. Emer Joyce, a physician in the Cardiovascular Medicine Department at the Cleveland Clinic shares what you should do in a heart emergency situation.

The Cleveland Clinic suggested C.A.N. as easy steps to do if you feel like you are having a heart attack. Call 911, chew an aspirin and lastly, take a nitroglycerin pill if you have one.

For more information on what to do in a heart emergency visit www.Clevelandclinic.Org/loveyourheart.

