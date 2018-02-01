How Super Bowl Dilly Dilly commercials impact the country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Andy Goelern, VP of marketing for Bud Light joined us via satellite to talk about the epic Dilly Dilly commercial.

Goeler joined Anheuser-Busch 37-years-ago as a sales rep in New Jersey. He held a variety of sales and marketing positions within the company during that time. Goeler has been behind some of the most iconic beer advertisements ever, including Dilly, Dilly.

The viral nature and pop-culture presence of Dilly, Dilly has taken the country by storm and the Super Bowl ad marks the final episode in the trilogy of commercials.