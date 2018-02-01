× Lawsuit cites concerns at St. Charles County Jail

ST. LOUIS – A federal lawsuit filed on behalf of two former inmates of the St. Charles County Jail says one was attacked and nearly killed by a jailer, and the other spent months in solitary confinement for no good reason.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday on behalf of Eric Smith and Ali Qandah. It seeks unspecified damages.

The lawsuit alleges that Smith was attacked last year while serving a 12-day sentence for failing to pay court fines and fees for a traffic violation. It accuses a correctional officer of slamming Smith’s head on a metal stool, causing bleeding on the brain.

Qandah claims he was held in solitary confinement for eight months, harassed for being Muslim, and attacked by another inmate after a correctional officer allowed that inmate into Qandah’s cell.