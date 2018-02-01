Local Singer Generald Wilson Goes National with Our National Anthem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Local singer and retired Naval petty officer General Wilson is gaining national attention for his rendition of our National Anthem.

Wilson was discovered by late St. Louis Rams owner Georgia Frontiere in 1998. When an anthem singer couldn't perform at a St. Louis Rams game in 1998, Frontiere put in a call to Wilson. The Naval officer filled in at that Rams game and quickly became their regular anthem singer. Wilson started gaining national attention and has now sang our National Anthem at various sporting events around the country. One of Wilson's last performances was at the NFC Championship game in Philadelphia on January 21st.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne interviewed General Wilson recently and got the singer's story.